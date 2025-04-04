Zelensky calls for increased pressure on Russia following drone attack on Kherson power plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia’s latest targeted attack on Kherson’s thermal power plant on April 4, marking yet another assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The strike, carried out by a Russian FPV drone, demonstrates a blatant disregard for international commitments, Zelensky said in his evening address.

"Such attacks cannot be an accident," he noted, pointing out that Russia is fully aware of the target's critical energy role. Zelensky emphasized that these facilities should be safeguarded against any strikes, in line with promises made by Russia to the United States.

"All Russian assurances end in missiles, drones, bombs, or artillery," Zelensky reiterated. The president criticized Moscow’s refusal to cease hostilities, adding that Russia’s actions render diplomacy futile. "Diplomacy means nothing to them," he said.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that a ceasefire could have been achieved by now, had it not been for Russia’s consistent rejection. "Since March 11, Russia has refused to agree to a ceasefire," Zelensky pointed out, emphasizing that it is Moscow’s leadership that desires war, not peace.

Ukraine has already agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire, proposed by the United States, provided that Russia also agrees to the terms. Kyiv made its position clear on March 11, adding its readiness to take this step if Russia reciprocates. However, despite these efforts, Russia has continued its strikes against civilian and military targets, casting doubt on Moscow’s commitment to peace.

On April 3, Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev reported "significant progress" in discussions with U.S. officials regarding a ceasefire.

Dmitriev, who heads the state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund, praised the administration under U.S. President Donald Trump for its constructive and respectful dialogue with Russia and said the two nations plan to restore and deepen their ties, including with further economic cooperation.

American businesses are prepared to return to Russia and fill the vacancies left after European companies withdrew in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Dmitriev added.