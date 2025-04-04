The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine moves to tighten military deferments for students, educators

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 4, 2025 9:18 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian flag waving over Parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government approved a draft law on April 4 that narrows eligibility for military service deferments for students and educators, according to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament.

Under the proposed changes, students under the age of 25 who are enrolled full-time or in dual education programs for their first degree will qualify for deferments.

The law also removes the right to a deferral for vocational school attendees who are only upgrading their professional qualifications without obtaining a formal education.

Additionally, the law establishes a specific sequence of education levels that grant the right to a mobilization deferral.

Men aged 25 and older who are pursuing a second degree at the same or lower educational level, or who began studies abroad after Feb. 24, 2022, will no longer be eligible for deferrals.

The bill amends Article 23 of the Law "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" and will now be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

The measure is part of a broader push by the government to update mobilization laws as Ukraine seeks to replenish its military ranks amid the ongoing war.

Inside Ukraine’s desperate race to train more soldiers
New recruit Vitalii Yalovyi knew one thing after completing the Ukrainian military’s boot camp: He was not prepared for war. The 37-year-old felt physically unfit, forcing him to miss some courses during the month-long training. His leg was still hurting from long daily walks at a training center i…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

6:50 AM

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on April 3.
