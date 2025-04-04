Europe must agree on roadmap to reduce reliance on US defense, Finnish minister tells FT

This audio is created with AI assistance

Europe must establish a clear roadmap in coordination with the United States to gradually take on more of the continent’s defense responsibilities, Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told the Financial Times (FT).

Hakkanen noted that Europe cannot afford a disjointed transition in defense capabilities, which could provide Russia with an opportunity to exploit any gaps in the region's security. Hakkanen stressed that the burden of conventional defense capabilities must be shifted to European taxpayers to ensure a more balanced burden-sharing with the U.S.

As European capitals engage in discussions about scaling up their military capabilities, there is concern that the U.S. may reduce its support more quickly than Europe can increase its own defense spending.

Commenting on the situation, Hakkanen pointed out that many countries in the alliance fear the U.S. will pivot away from Europe, focusing more on the Indo-Pacific region, before Europe is fully prepared to take on the increased responsibilities. "...The key question is do we have this joint road map, a timetable . . . so that there will be no window of opportunity for Russia, if the US is shifting the balance too early and Europe is not fast enough."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte reassured allies that the U.S. has no plans for a sudden withdrawal from Europe, but any reduction in forces would be coordinated with European partners. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated that while President Donald Trump supports NATO, he expects European allies to develop a "realistic pathway" to reduce reliance on American taxpayers.

According to NATO officials, Europe currently depends heavily on the U.S. for critical defense assets such as air and missile defense systems, long-range precision missiles, and command and control infrastructure. NATO allies also rely on the U.S. for heavy-lift aircraft necessary for quickly moving armored forces. Hakkanen stressed the urgency of these discussions, noting that Germany and other nations are working to establish a clear timeline with the U.S. on the transition of defense responsibilities.

The Finnish Defense Minister warned that Europe faces two significant challenges: Russia’s ongoing military advances, even with potential peace in Ukraine, and the U.S.' strategic shift toward the Indo-Pacific region.

"And we’re now starting to see the signs that they (the US) are really starting to do this conventional power shift."