Trump to attend NATO summit in The Hague in June, Sikorski says

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the NATO summit in The Hague in June, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on April 4, Reuters reported.

The announcement follows comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said Trump is committed to supporting NATO and that the U.S. remains an active member of the alliance.

Sikorski echoed Rubio's statement, adding that Trump remains committed to NATO's Article 5 on mutual defense and will attend the NATO summit in The Hague from June 24 to 26.

Trump has long been a critic of the U.S.'s NATO partners, saying he would not defend those who fail to meet defense spending targets, directly challenging the alliance's principle of collective defense.

Trump has accused European countries of not contributing their fair share to the alliance's defense needs. His administration has also signaled that its strategic focus is shifting from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region.

The Netherlands, which will host the summit, also expects to see President Volodymyr Zelensky in The Hague, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp told European Pravda on April 4.

Veldkamp said Zelensky will be invited to participate in the summit, but it is too early to discuss the possible outcomes, as negotiations with Russia to establish at least a temporary truce are still ongoing.

"It is too early to say what exactly will happen in The Hague. But I expect President Zelensky to be there," Veldkamp said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that as of April 4, Ukraine had not yet received an invitation for Zelensky to attend the NATO summit in The Hague.