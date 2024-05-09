Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy
Edit post

Two hydropower plants decommissioned after May 8 Russian attacks

by Kateryna Hodunova May 9, 2024 6:20 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of an overnight Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 8, 2024. (Governor Ivan Fedorov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Two Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants have been decommissioned due to the damage from the May 8 Russian attacks, state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported on May 9.

Russia carried out a large-scale attack on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure.

"As of today, all hydropower generation has suffered devastating damage. Destroyed equipment requires significant efforts and financial resources to repair and restore it," Ukrhydroenergo's statement read.

Russian troops struck electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, also reported that three thermal power plants had been damaged in the attacks on May 8. The company did not specify the location of the facilities.

In total, Ukrainian forces downed 39 of 55 missiles and 20 of 21 drones launched by the Russian military overnight on May 8, as the Air Force reported.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, April 27, apart from May 8.

Ukrenergo: Imported energy won’t fully cover deficit after latest Russian attack
Speaking to Ukrainska Pravda.Live, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said the damage caused by the strikes was “quite large-scale.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.