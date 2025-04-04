Second Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched another attack on Kryvyi Rih late on April 4, using drones to target the city. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed the attack, reporting that it caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

The strike set a fire in a residential area, killing a woman in her home and injuring at least five civilians, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

The strike marked the second Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih that day, with an earlier missile strike killing 18 people and injuring 61. Nine children were among the dead, Lysak said. A playground was located near the site of the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack, adding that Ukraine experiences "Russian strikes every day. Every day, people are killed. There is only one reason this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it."

Russia has continued missile and drone attacks across Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Kyiv argues that Moscow's strikes on civilian areas show it is not serious about peace.

"Every Russian promise ends with missiles or drones, bombs or artillery. Diplomacy means nothing to them. And that’s why pressure is needed – sufficient pressure on Russia so they feel the consequences of every lie of theirs, every strike, every single day they take lives and prolong the war," Zelensky said.

Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, remains a frequent target of Russian attacks. The city, home to about 660,000 people, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.