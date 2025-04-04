The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Kryvyi Rih, Russian attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Edit post

Second Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures 5

by Olena Goncharova April 5, 2025 1:55 AM 2 min read
Second Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 set a fire in a residential area, killing a woman in her home and injuring at least five civilians. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched another attack on Kryvyi Rih late on April 4, using drones to target the city. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed the attack, reporting that it caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

The strike set a fire in a residential area, killing a woman in her home and injuring at least five civilians, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

The strike marked the second Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih that day, with an earlier missile strike killing 18 people and injuring 61. Nine children were among the dead, Lysak said. A playground was located near the site of the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack, adding that Ukraine experiences "Russian strikes every day. Every day, people are killed. There is only one reason this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it."

Russia has continued missile and drone attacks across Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Kyiv argues that Moscow's strikes on civilian areas show it is not serious about peace.

"Every Russian promise ends with missiles or drones, bombs or artillery. Diplomacy means nothing to them. And that’s why pressure is needed – sufficient pressure on Russia so they feel the consequences of every lie of theirs, every strike, every single day they take lives and prolong the war," Zelensky said.

Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, remains a frequent target of Russian attacks. The city, home to about 660,000 people, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.

Inside Ukraine’s desperate race to train more soldiers
New recruit Vitalii Yalovyi knew one thing after completing the Ukrainian military’s boot camp: He was not prepared for war. The 37-year-old felt physically unfit, forcing him to miss some courses during the month-long training. His leg was still hurting from long daily walks at a training center i…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.