Centerenergo loses 100% of generation capacity after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast plant

A Russian attack overnight on April 11 destroyed the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in the city of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast, Andrii Hota, the chair of Ukraine's state energy company Centerenergo's supervisory board, told Interfax-Ukraine.

Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack across Ukraine overnight on April 11, targeting critical infrastructure in multiple regions.

Kyiv Oblast had been under attack with drones for over five hours. The Kyiv Oblast military administration reported as of around 7 a.m. local time that drone strikes caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility.

Centerenergo later announced that the Russian attack against the Trypillia plant led to the destruction of 100% of the company's generation capacity.

Russian troops previously destroyed the company's Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant during the March 22 strike on Kharkiv Oblast. Another Centerenergo's thermal power plant in the city of Svitlodarske in Donetsk Oblast has been under Russian occupation since July 2022.

"It is a dark day in Centerenergo's history," the statement read.

The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant was the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

The Russian strike led to a large-scale fire in the turbine house of the plant, according to Hota. All the plant's workers who were on the shift during the attack survived, he added.

Ukrainka's Mayor Oleksandr Turenko subsequently called on local citizens to make water stocks and charge all the devices without clarifying the consequences of the attack. Emergency services are currently working at the impact scene to extinguish the fire.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, previously said Russia damaged its two thermal power plants during overnight strikes on April 11 without specifying their location.

Energy infrastructure was also targeted in Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv oblasts.