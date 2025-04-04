The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Drone attack
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 6, injure 46 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova April 4, 2025 2:00 PM 2 min read
Russian forces attacked with drones the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on April 4, 2025. (Kyiv Oblast Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least six civilians and injured at least 46 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 4.

Russian forces launched 78 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 42 drones over Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 22 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked the regional center of Kharkiv, killing five people and injuring 32. The villages of Shevchenkove and Ruski Tyshki were also targeted. As a result of the Russian attacks, three people suffered injuries, Governor Oleg Syniehubov reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia targeted the Velyka Pysarivka community with FPV (first-person-view) drones, killing one person. Russian forces also used aerial bombs and FPV drones against the Esman community, injuring one person, the local military administration reported

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 23 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, three people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured in a drone strike against the regional center of Dnipro. A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized in a moderately severe state, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Kyiv Oblast, two men were injured in a drone attack against the Brovary district, local military administration reported. The attack damaged two administrative buildings, as well as gas and service stations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 70-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of Russian strikes against the area. Russian forces conducted 311 attacks on 10 settlements in the oblast over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

