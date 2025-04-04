The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Kryvyi Rih, Russian attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ballistic missile
Edit post

14 killed, over 50 injured in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 4, 2025 8:09 PM  (Updated: ) 3 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 4, killing at least 14 people and injuring over 50, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike hit a residential neighborhood, setting buildings on fire and causing severe damage, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

Among the injured, more than 30 people remain hospitalized, including a three-month-old boy with cut wounds. Six children were among the dead, Lysak said. A playground was located near the site of the attack.

"Russian strikes every day. Every day, people are killed. There is only one reason this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it," President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack.

The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, remains a frequent target of Russian missile strikes. The city, with a population of about 660,000, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.

Russia has continued missile and drone attacks across Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Kyiv argues that Moscow's strikes on civilian areas show it is not serious about peace.

The Kremlin rejected a 30-day ceasefire agreement reached by the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11, agreeing only to a limited truce on attacks against energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has already accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea truce remains uncertain as Moscow ties its implementation to the lifting of Western sanctions.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 6, injure 46 over past day
Russian forces launched 78 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

6:50 AM

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on April 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.