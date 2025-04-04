14 killed, over 50 injured in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 4, killing at least 14 people and injuring over 50, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike hit a residential neighborhood, setting buildings on fire and causing severe damage, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

Among the injured, more than 30 people remain hospitalized, including a three-month-old boy with cut wounds. Six children were among the dead, Lysak said. A playground was located near the site of the attack.

"Russian strikes every day. Every day, people are killed. There is only one reason this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it," President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack.

The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, remains a frequent target of Russian missile strikes. The city, with a population of about 660,000, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.

Russia has continued missile and drone attacks across Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Kyiv argues that Moscow's strikes on civilian areas show it is not serious about peace.

The Kremlin rejected a 30-day ceasefire agreement reached by the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11, agreeing only to a limited truce on attacks against energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has already accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea truce remains uncertain as Moscow ties its implementation to the lifting of Western sanctions.