Norwegian government approves increased $7.8 billion Ukraine aid for 2025

The Norwegian government approved an increase in aid to Ukraine in 2025, raising total assistance to 85 billion Norwegian kroner ($7.8 billion), state broadcaster NRK reported on April 4.

The decision follows a March 6 agreement among Norway's parliamentary leaders to boost support by 50 billion kroner ($4.6 billion) on top of the previously allocated 35 billion kroner ($3.29 billion).

"We are tripling our military support," Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the funds would be spent abroad to avoid putting pressure on Norway's economy.

Stoltenberg stepped down as NATO Secretary General on Oct. 1, 2024, after serving in the role for 10 years. Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte now leads the alliance.

Norway has been one of Ukraine's most committed European backers, providing military aid, humanitarian assistance, and financial support.

The country has also played a key role in stabilizing Ukraine's energy sector and hosting Ukrainian refugees.

On March 27, the Norwegian government announced that 3 billion kroner ($285.6 million) would be allocated for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Moldova in 2025.