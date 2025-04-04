Kremlin denies Putin, Trump to have phone call in coming days

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are not scheduled to have a phone conversation in the coming days, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 4, the state news agency TASS reported.

Earlier in the day, Politico had reported that Trump and Putin will hold a call "before or after the weekend."

"No, there are no plans for the next few days yet. There's nothing on the schedule yet," Peskov said.

The denial comes a day after it was reported that Trump's advisers were insisting a conversation with Putin take place only after Russia agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, and Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

On April 2, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said Ukraine and Russia are already approaching a ceasefire despite prior reports that a ceasefire is unlikely in the coming months.