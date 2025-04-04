The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, United States, Vladimir Putin, Trump & Russia, Donald Trump, Ceasefire
Kremlin denies Putin, Trump to have phone call in coming days

by Kateryna Hodunova April 4, 2025 3:04 PM 2 min read
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov walks after a meeting with African leaders at the Konstantin Palace in Strelna on June 17, 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are not scheduled to have a phone conversation in the coming days, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 4, the state news agency TASS reported.

Earlier in the day, Politico had reported that Trump and Putin will hold a call "before or after the weekend."

"No, there are no plans for the next few days yet. There's nothing on the schedule yet," Peskov said.

The denial comes a day after it was reported that Trump's advisers were insisting a conversation with Putin take place only after Russia agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, and Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

On April 2,  U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said Ukraine and Russia are already approaching a ceasefire despite prior reports that a ceasefire is unlikely in the coming months.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

News Feed

6:50 AM

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on April 3.
8:10 PM

Ukraine receives 5,000 more Starlink terminals from Poland, minister says.

"Starlinks will help residents of the front-line territories to stay in touch: call relatives, call emergency services, read the news. Due to attacks and destruction of base stations in the de-occupied territories, regular communication is unavailable," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.
