'Deliberately targeted' — Russia hits residential building in Sumy as attacks across Ukraine kill at least 6, injure 77

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 77 others over the past day, local authorities said on Aug. 21, as a mass overnight drone attack on Sumy Oblast struck a two-story residential building in Sumy.

Governor Oleh Hryhorov said one of the strikes directly hit the building, injuring six residents, including a 16-year-old girl.

"All those injured were residents of the two-story building deliberately targeted by a Russian strike drone," Hryhorov added.

Earlier in the evening, Russian forces carried out three targeted strikes on residential areas in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, reportedly using high-speed jet-powered drones.

Overall, eight civilians were injured in Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast over the past day, Hryhorov said.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 135 drones against Ukraine. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 107 drones as of 8 a.m. 27 strike drones hit 16 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at three others.

The attack was still ongoing as of the Air Force’s 8 a.m. update.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 27 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two people were killed and nine others injured in Russian attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in Russian attacks across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Four people were injured in overnight strikes, while attacks continued in the morning. Four more people were injured in FPV drone strikes in Kushuhum and Balabyne.

Later, a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a house in Komyshuvakha, killing a 46-year-old woman and injuring a 53-year-old man. Another man was injured after an FPV drone struck a vehicle carrying humanitarian aid in the Kushuhum community.

One person was killed and 23 others were injured in Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast, local authorities said.

The latest attacks follow a large-scale Russian assault on Kyiv that killed at least 15 people and injured about 40 others, followed by a daytime drone strike that killed at least two more people and injured three.

Kyiv is observing a day of mourning on August 21 for the victims.