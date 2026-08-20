Russia launches deadly strike on Kyiv, killing at least 1, as capital reels from massive overnight attack

Russia launched a daytime strike on Kyiv on Aug. 20, killing at least one person and injuring three others, local authorities said.

The attack followed a large-scale overnight assault on the capital that killed at least 15 people and injured about 40 others, as Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, including ballistic missiles such as Oniks, Zircon, Iskander-M and S-400.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched jet-powered drones toward Ukraine, primarily targeting Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, according to the Air Force.

At 5:40 p.m. local time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a fire broke out at a business center in the Holosiivskyi district after debris from a Russian drone fell on the site. The mayor later reported that one person was killed and two others were injured.



Several hours later, at 8:08 p.m., Klitschko reported another fire in a non-residential area of the Holosiivskyi district following the fall of Russian drone debris, injuring one person.

Klitschko added that during the daytime attacks, a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv was "deliberately targeted" for the first time in several months. As a result, residents of the Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts may experience disruptions to hot water supply, he said.

The mayor did not specify which facility was targeted or the extent of the damage.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said emergency crews were extinguishing a fire covering about 400 square meters in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Meanwhile, emergency workers continued to respond to the aftermath of the overnight Aug. 20 attack at a site in the Solomianskyi district, where a nine-story apartment building and neighboring residential buildings were damaged.

In Brovary, located just east of Kyiv, one man was killed and eight others were injured in the Aug. 20 attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Earlier, the regional military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported that an unspecified "industrial" facility was damaged.

Russian drones also targeted energy infrastructure in the capital.

"Unit transformers were hit, but they were not in operation and were still being repaired after the winter attack. So no consequences for consumers," an official in the energy sector told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

The latest attack on the capital comes as Ukraine faces a chronic shortage of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, the only system that can intercept ballistic missiles. Russia has taken advantage of the situation in recent weeks by drastically increasing the numbers used in mass attacks.

"Give us something to shoot down these missiles, because nothing gets shot down," Olena Postoyuk, a resident of one of the damaged apartment buildings in the Darnytskyi district, told the Kyiv Independent. "When there were (interceptor) missiles, it was calmer. The sky was closed, peaceful people didn't suffer.

"And what kind of war is this, if they shoot, kill peaceful people. The war should be somewhere on the front line, not in the center of Ukraine."