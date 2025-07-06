Become a member
News Feed

Death toll in Russia's July 3 attack on Poltava rises to 3

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Death toll in Russia's July 3 attack on Poltava rises to 3
The aftermath of the Russian strike against the city of Poltava, Ukraine, on July 3, 2025. (Poltava Oblast Governor Volodymyr Kohut / Telegram)

A woman injured in Russia’s July 3 attack on Poltava has died in the hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to three, the local military administration reported on July 6.

The attack injured 59 people, sparked fires, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

"Doctors fought for her life to the last. Our sincere condolences to her family and friends!" Poltava Oblast Governor Volodymyr Kohut wrote on Telegram.

One of Russia's July 3 strikes caused a fire at the Poltava military enlistment office. A separate strike nearby set fire to a private residential property, the authorities said.

Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Ground Forces, said on national television that the attack on the enlistment office in Poltava was deliberate and that such strikes are intended to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine.

This wasn't the first time Russia has been linked to such attacks. Back in February, Moscow recruited the man who carried out a deadly bombing at a military enlistment office in the city of Rivne in northwestern Ukraine.

UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesPoltava OblastRussian attack
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

