News Feed

Russian strike on Poltava kills 2, injures 11, Ukrainian officials say, conscription office set on fire

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Russian strike on Poltava kills 2, injures 11, Ukrainian officials say, conscription office set on fire
A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze following a Russian strike in Poltava, Ukraine on July 3, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian strike on Poltava, central Ukraine, killed two people and injured 11 others on the morning of July 3, local and military officials said.

The attack, which occurred around 9 a.m. local time, sparked fires and damaged civilian infrastructure, according to Governor Volodymyr Kohut and Ukraine's Land Forces.

According to the statement of Ukraine's Land Forces, one of the strikes caused a fire at the Poltava conscription office, a local military facility. A separate strike near the Poltava conscription office set fire to a private residential property, authorities said.

Emergency services are on-site, responding to the aftermath. The military said further details about those affected will be provided as they become available.

Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

