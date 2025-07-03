Russian strike on Poltava kills 2, injures 11, Ukrainian officials say, conscription office set on fire

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian strike on Poltava, central Ukraine, killed two people and injured 11 others on the morning of July 3, local and military officials said.

The attack, which occurred around 9 a.m. local time, sparked fires and damaged civilian infrastructure, according to Governor Volodymyr Kohut and Ukraine's Land Forces.

According to the statement of Ukraine's Land Forces, one of the strikes caused a fire at the Poltava conscription office, a local military facility. A separate strike near the Poltava conscription office set fire to a private residential property, authorities said.

Emergency services are on-site, responding to the aftermath. The military said further details about those affected will be provided as they become available.