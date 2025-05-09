'Death regiment' counters Russia's Victory Day celebrations in many protests

Demonstrators have been holding street performances since May 4 in protest of Russia's "immortal regiment" and its Victory Day celebrations, a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on May 9.

"The series of actions took place under the name 'Death Regiment,' as the antithesis of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's propaganda campaign, 'Immortal Regiment,'" the source said.

Russia tries to use Victory Day celebrations as a historical justification for its ongoing war against Ukraine. The Kremlin invited foreign leaders to its Victory Day parade on May 9 as Moscow faces isolation from the West due to its ongoing war.

Russia's Victory Day celebrations are marked with grand military parades and its "immortal regiment." Putin has used the celebrations to fuel nationalism.

"For several days, starting from May 4, street performances were held in nine European countries and in Canada to remind humanity of the systemic war crimes of Putin's Russia," the source said.

Moscow often situates victory in World War II as a sole Russian achievement and not a multinational one, Jonathan Brunstedt, an assistant professor of history at Texas A&M University, focusing on nationalism and historical memory in the Soviet Union, said.

"As reported by representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora, the actions took place in (the U.K.), Germany, Poland, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, Albania, Ukraine, and Canada," the source told the Kyiv Independent.

The counter performances will likely span from May 4 until Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9, the source said.

"According to the participants of the performances, their goal is to remind the civilized world of the barbaric actions of Moscow, which for many years and decades has systematically violated international law," the HUR source said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 3 that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow.

"They are responsible for your safety. We will not provide any guarantees, because we do not know what Russia might do on those dates," he added.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a proponent of Putin, arrived in Moscow on May 9 to attend the Victory Day celebrations, despite Russia's war against Ukraine.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, on April 15 warned European leaders against attending Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

"What was also discussed very clearly, and said by different member states, is that any participation in the 9th May parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe," she said.