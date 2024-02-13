Data Analyst for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a Data Analyst position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as the bridge between Ukraine and the world, delivering reliable news, context, and on-the-ground reporting.

As a Data Analyst, you will be responsible for providing the Product, Marketing, and Editorial teams with valuable insights gained from conducting statistical analysis on available data. This includes helping create hypotheses for A/B-testing and analyzing results, creating and maintaining reporting dashboards, conducting custom research to help other teams make informed decisions, looking for audience growth opportunities, and more.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Product, Marketing, and Editorial teams to identify, collect, and communicate relevant insights;

Maintain and improve the current data analysis processes;

Build dashboards and other reporting capabilities and help in their adoption by other teams;

Take part in ideation, design, and analysis of A/B tests, help generate additional hypotheses based on the test results;

Conduct custom statistical analyses in order to support the current priorities and future development plans;

Requirements:

Practical experience with Google Data Analysis tools such as BigQuery, Google Analytics 4, Looker Studio, Google Tag Manager;

Experience with building dashboards and other types of reports using tools like Looker Studio, Microsoft Data Studio, Tableau;

Practical knowledge of SQL;

Understanding or hands-on experience with B2C digital products;

Experience with A/B-testing goals and practices, knowledge of involved statistical methods;

Proficiency in English, equivalent to at least a С1 level (B2 can be considered in some cases);

Working in the news media industry is a plus;

Experience with Subscription based business-models and knowledge of R or Python for Data Analytics would be considered as an advantage.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Ability to build your team and hire;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Note: It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.