Court convicts Russian spies who collected data on HIMARS, energy facilities.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Jan. 4 that four Russian agents who collected data on HIMARS (High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems) and energy facilities in Donetsk Oblast had been convicted by a court.

The SBU reported that the spies had been collecting information on the locations of Ukrainian military bases and troop movements in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk areas, as well as on the technical condition of power production facilities that had been targeted by Russian troops.

The convicts were arrested during an SBU operation in Donetsk Oblast in recent months and, in exchange for their cooperation with the investigators, were sentenced to between six and eight years in prison.

One of the convicts attempted to identify the positions of HIMARS systems, while another provided information on the restoration of electricity in the area to Russian forces through an acquaintance from Russian-occupied territories, according to the SBU.