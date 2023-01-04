Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Court convicts Russian spies who collected data on HIMARS, energy facilities.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 7:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Jan. 4 that four Russian agents who collected data on HIMARS (High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems) and energy facilities in Donetsk Oblast had been convicted by a court.

The SBU reported that the spies had been collecting information on the locations of Ukrainian military bases and troop movements in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk areas, as well as on the technical condition of power production facilities that had been targeted by Russian troops.

The convicts were arrested during an SBU operation in Donetsk Oblast in recent months and, in exchange for their cooperation with the investigators, were sentenced to between six and eight years in prison.

One of the convicts attempted to identify the positions of HIMARS systems, while another provided information on the restoration of electricity in the area to Russian forces through an acquaintance from Russian-occupied territories, according to the SBU.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
