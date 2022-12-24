Pentagon awards $430 million contract for production of additional HIMARS

The contract was signed with American defense industry giant Lockheed Martin to manufacture additional High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS) for the needs of the U.S. military and international partners, the Pentagon reported.



This marks the first new contract for HIMARS production since April and the first since the system was awarded to Ukraine. The Pentagon did not specify which foreign partners are to receive the new HIMARS systems. The contract is expected to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.



Ukraine has so far received 20 HIMARS from the U.S., with 18 more to be delivered over the next few years as part of a $1 billion U.S. arms package. The Ukrainian military has been using the systems for precise strikes on Russia’s military ammunition depots and supply routes deep into Russian-occupied territories. The GPS-guided rockets of the HIMARS system, able to hit targets at long range with pinpoint accuracy, have been credited with turning the tide of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Politico reported on Nov. 5, citing a Pentagon official, that Russian forces hadn’t managed to destroy any of the U.S.-provided HIMARS, despite repeated Russian claims.