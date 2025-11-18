0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Politics

Court arrests ex-deputy prime minister in Ukraine's biggest corruption case

2 min read
Avatar
by Oleg Sukhov
Court arrests ex-deputy prime minister in Ukraine's biggest corruption case
Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, gives an interview with Ukrainian news media on Nov. 29, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The High Anti-Corruption Court on Nov. 18 placed former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in custody for two months in a large-scale corruption case and set bail at Hr 51.6 million ($1.2 million).

He did not respond to requests for comment. Chernyshov's defense lawyers have denied the accusations of wrongdoing.

On Nov. 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged Chernyshov with illicit enrichment as part of a corruption case involving state nuclear power company Energoatom. Seven other suspects have also been charged, and Timur Mindich, a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is allegedly the ringleader.

According to tapes released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, participants of the alleged corruption scheme gave $1.2 million and 100,000 euros to Chernyshov.

Chernyshov has used the funds obtained through the Energoatom corruption scheme to finance the construction of high-end houses near Kyiv, the Bihus.info investigative journalism project reported on Nov. 12, citing the NABU tapes.

Bihus.info alleged that the villas built by Chernyshov were meant for himself, Mindich, and the country's leadership. The President's Office declined to comment.

This is not the first time Chernyshov faces corruption charges.

In June, Chernyshov was charged with bribery and abuse of office in a separate case. He was released on Hr 120 million ($2.9 million) bail in July.

Later the same month, he was fired from the position of deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

Since Zelensky was elected president in 2019, Chernyshov has held different government jobs, including governor of Kyiv Oblast, minister for communities and regional development, and CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz.

Several law enforcement agencies come under fire over alleged involvement in Ukraine’s biggest graft scheme
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Oleksii ChernyshovNABUSAPOAnti-corruptionCorruptionTimur Mindich
Avatar
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, November 18
Show More

Editors' Picks