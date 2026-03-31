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Contact lost with Russian An-26 transport aircraft over occupied Crimea

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by Dmytro Basmat
Contact lost with Russian An-26 transport aircraft over occupied Crimea
Illustrative image; An Antonov An-26 Ukrainian military plane registration "01Blue" flying from Lviv is seen landing at Geneva airport on November 22, 2025 ahead of a meeting between Ukrainian and US officials. (Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian An-26 transport aircraft lost contact with radar over occupied Crimea late on March 31, Russian state media reported.

Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, reported that the fate of the aircraft and crew is unknown, with a search and rescue team dispatched. The Defense Ministry further claimed that "there was no evidence of external damage to the aircraft" amid the loss of contact.

Russian Telegram media channels with ties to the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the aircraft was carrying 30 Russian military personnel at the time it lost contact with radar.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

The Crimean Wind media channels reported Ukrainian drones flying over the Crimean peninsula around 10:30 p.m. local time. The cause of the loss of contact was not immediately clear.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported loss of contact.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) previously destroyed two Russian An-26 transport aircraft in a drone attack on occupied Crimea in September 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to destroy high-value Russian assets on the peninsula.

The An-26, a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop aircraft, has been widely used for short- and medium-haul transport, capable of carrying up to 40 troops or 5.5 tons of cargo.

Annexed by Russia in 2014, Crimea has served as a regular target of Ukrainian attacks.

On March 24, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Zircon hypersonic missile launcher in occupied Crimea during an overnight strike, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena



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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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