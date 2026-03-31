Contact lost with Russian An-26 transport aircraft over occupied Crimea

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian An-26 transport aircraft lost contact with radar over occupied Crimea late on March 31, Russian state media reported.

Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, reported that the fate of the aircraft and crew is unknown, with a search and rescue team dispatched. The Defense Ministry further claimed that "there was no evidence of external damage to the aircraft" amid the loss of contact.

Russian Telegram media channels with ties to the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the aircraft was carrying 30 Russian military personnel at the time it lost contact with radar.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

The Crimean Wind media channels reported Ukrainian drones flying over the Crimean peninsula around 10:30 p.m. local time. The cause of the loss of contact was not immediately clear.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported loss of contact.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) previously destroyed two Russian An-26 transport aircraft in a drone attack on occupied Crimea in September 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to destroy high-value Russian assets on the peninsula.

The An-26, a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop aircraft, has been widely used for short- and medium-haul transport, capable of carrying up to 40 troops or 5.5 tons of cargo.

Annexed by Russia in 2014, Crimea has served as a regular target of Ukrainian attacks.

On March 24, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Zircon hypersonic missile launcher in occupied Crimea during an overnight strike, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.







