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Ukraine's military destroys Russian missile launcher in occupied Crimea

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukraine's military destroys Russian missile launcher in occupied Crimea
This image taken from video released by Ukraine's military intelligence purports to show Russian Bastion-M launchers in occupied Crimea as they were being tracked prior to a Ukrainian strike on March 24, 2026. (Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine / Telegram)

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Zircon hypersonic missile launcher in occupied Crimea during an overnight strike March 24, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.

In a statement, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said units from its Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) located and struck a column of Russian defense systems on the peninsula.

"On the night of March 24, the masters of the Department of Unmanned Systems of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tracked down a column of Bastion-M launchers in Crimea, which was moving towards positions," the agency said.

According to the statement, one Bastion-M launcher was destroyed along with two "Zircon" hypersonic cruise missiles, while another launcher was damaged. The military added that "seven occupiers" were killed or injured in the attack.

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Ukraine's military intelligence released video footage of the strike on social media.

The Zircon is a Russian hypersonic cruise missile capable of traveling at high speeds, making it difficult to intercept. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have used the missiles in strikes on civilian areas throughout Ukraine.

"The army of the aggressor state uses 'Zircon' missiles from the 'Bastion' complex primarily to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine, in particular, the southern and eastern regions," Ukraine's military said.

Crimea, which Russia invaded in 2014 and has occupied since, has been a key staging ground for Moscow's military operations. Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted military assets on the peninsula, aiming to degrade Russian air defenses, naval capabilities, and supply routes.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
CrimeaRussian-occupied UkraineUkraine's military intelligenceUnmanned Systems Forces
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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