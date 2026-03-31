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Russia redirected Ukrainian drones toward Finland, Baltic states, Ukraine says

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by Tania Myronyshena
Russia redirected Ukrainian drones toward Finland, Baltic states, Ukraine says
Two unidentified drones crashed near Kouvola in southern Finland on March 29, 2026, in what the defence ministry called a "suspected territorial violation", with the prime minister saying they may have been stray Ukrainian drones. (Sasu Järnstedt / various sources / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine has intelligence indicating that Russia deliberately redirected drones toward Baltic countries and Finland as part of an effort to stir tensions, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on March 31.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Sybiha said Ukraine is in constant contact with Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland regarding recent drone incidents.

The intelligence suggests Russia may be attempting to create tensions between Ukraine and its European allies by framing Kyiv as responsible for drone incidents beyond its borders.

"We have intelligence data confirming that in all these cases, these were deliberate and targeted actions by Russia," Sybiha said.

Sybiha said that Ukraine has never intentionally directed drones toward these countries and is working with partners to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The statement comes after two drones crashed in Finland on March 30.

Finnish authorities said one of the drones was identified as Ukrainian, while the origin of the second remains unknown.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the drones were not intentionally directed toward Finland, that it had shared all necessary information with Finnish authorities, and that it had apologized for the incident.

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Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, arrived in Kyiv on March 31 alongside other European leaders, where she was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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