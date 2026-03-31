Russia redirected Ukrainian drones toward Finland, Baltic states, Ukraine says

Ukraine has intelligence indicating that Russia deliberately redirected drones toward Baltic countries and Finland as part of an effort to stir tensions, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on March 31.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Sybiha said Ukraine is in constant contact with Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland regarding recent drone incidents.

The intelligence suggests Russia may be attempting to create tensions between Ukraine and its European allies by framing Kyiv as responsible for drone incidents beyond its borders.

"We have intelligence data confirming that in all these cases, these were deliberate and targeted actions by Russia," Sybiha said.

Sybiha said that Ukraine has never intentionally directed drones toward these countries and is working with partners to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The statement comes after two drones crashed in Finland on March 30.

Finnish authorities said one of the drones was identified as Ukrainian, while the origin of the second remains unknown.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the drones were not intentionally directed toward Finland, that it had shared all necessary information with Finnish authorities, and that it had apologized for the incident.