Commander of Ukraine's scandal-hit 155th brigade wanted for kidnapping, murder

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Stanislav Luchanov, commander of Ukraine's 155th "Anne of Kyiv" brigade, has been charged with kidnapping and murder, alongside other members of the brigade, the military reported on July 11.

Luchanov allegedly led members of his brigade to kidnap and murder two civilians in Kyiv Oblast. The commander — already referred to as "former" commander in the military's reports on the matter — then abandoned his unit without authorization amid the investigation and is currently at large, according to the General Staff

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi directed the military's internal security agency and the Kyiv Oblast police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the brigade's alleged criminal activity, the Ukrainian military's law enforcement service reported on July 11.

"As a result of the operations, the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade ... and all currently identified participants in the crime, have been charged with committing criminal offenses related to illegal detention and intentional murder," military police said.

Nine soldiers of the 155th brigade have been detained, the Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske reported, citing sources in law enforcement.

According to Hromadske, a group of seven people broke into a yard in Kyiv Oblast the night of June 27–28. They then kidnapped two brothers. Sources in law enforcement reportedly told the outlet Ukrainska Pravda that the brothers were taken to Poltava Oblast and murdered.

All servicemembers connected to the incident have been suspended from their official duties, the General Staff said.

"If the investigation proves guilt, those responsible will be held accountable for each crime committed, regardless of their position or previous merits," the General Staff said.

read also Long-awaited military reform falls short as troops express continued frustration

Commander-in-chief Syrskyi will implement measures to prevent similar incidents, the military police reported. Due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes, Syrskyi has "strengthened a system of preventive and control measures aimed at preventing violations of military discipline, abuse of official authority, and any illegal actions by military personnel."

The report comes only weeks after the commander of Ukraine's 425th Separate Assault Regiment, known as Skelia, was suspended amid an investigation into alleged abuse of soldiers — abuses that led may have led to 26 noncombat deaths within the regiment.

More than four years into the full-scale war, reports have increasingly emerged of alleged unit-based abuses and misdeeds in the military. As these problems persist, Ukraine faces a deepening manpower crisis, with the country struggling to replenish units battered by heavy battles.

The 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade has long been the subject of scandal.

The brigade, initially intended as a flagship project for Ukrainian military modernization, was trained and equipped with assistance from France and other foreign partners. But allegations of poor leadership and widespread problems in the unit — including large-scale desertions — led to an investigation and the eventual arrest of former Commander Dmytro Ryumshyn.

Luchanov assumed command of the 155th Brigade in February 2026. Prior to that, he was chief of staff of Skelia — the same assault unit now under investigation for abuse.

.