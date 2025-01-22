Skip to content
Scandal-hit 155th Ukrainian Brigade commander in custody with $2.1 million bail, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 22, 2025 9:51 PM 2 min read
A picture of the commander of the 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade being detained released by the State Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 20
This audio is created with AI assistance

The former commander of the scandal-hit Ukrainian 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade has been remanded in custody with a bail of Hr 90 million ($2.1 million), Hromadske reported on Jan. 22.

The court's decision comes amid an investigation into allegations of poor leadership and widespread issues within the unit, which was deployed near Pokrovsk.

The brigade, initially intended as a flagship project for Ukrainian military modernization, was trained and equipped with assistance from France and other foreign partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that France would provide training and military supplies, including AMX-10 armored vehicles, Caesar howitzers, and German Leopard 2A4 tanks.

An investigation by Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.net, uncovered significant issues within the brigade. Butusov reported high numbers of soldiers going absent without official leave (AWOL) due to disorganization and poor leadership.

‘Negative lesson’ — Ground Forces chief acknowledges desertions, mismanagement in French-trained brigade
Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, acknowledged significant challenges within the French-trained 155th “Anne of Kyiv” Mechanized Brigade, including high desertion rates and poor organization, during a Jan. 6 press conference.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

The State Bureau of Investigation said on Jan. 20 that the brigade commander "did not respond to violations in his unit, including the unauthorized abandonment of the military unit by his fighters." If convicted, the commander faces up to 10 years in prison.

The brigade, which has approximately 5,800 troops, faced challenges from its inception. According to Butusov, 2,500 service members were reassigned to other units before training began, depleting its experienced personnel.

Between March and November 2024, over 1,700 soldiers reportedly abandoned their posts, with an additional 50 deserting while training in France.

Of the 1,924 soldiers sent to France for training, only 51 had more than a year of military service, while 1,414 had served fewer than two months.

Replenishment efforts brought in new recruits, but Butusov claimed proper selection processes were often neglected, exacerbating the unit's operational challenges.

Kyiv court arrests 3 senior officers accused of failed defense of Kharkiv Oblast
A Kyiv court arrested General Yurii Halushkin, General Artur Horbenko, and Colonel Illia Lapin, three officers accused of leading an unsuccessful defense in Kharkiv Oblast during a Russian offensive last year, Suspilne reported on Jan. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
12:08 PM

Ukraine's NATO prospects depend on Trump, Zelensky says.

"Everything depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Davos.
