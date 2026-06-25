Skelia assault regiment commander suspended from duty amid investigation into alleged abuse

The commander of Ukraine's 425th Separate Assault Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Yurii Harkavyi, has been suspended from duty amid an investigation into alleged violations of soldiers' rights, the unit's press officer told the Kyiv Independent on June 25.

The press officer, who goes by his callsign "Writer," refused to answer when the Kyiv Independent asked whether other high-ranking commanders in the unit have also been suspended from duty.

The assault unit, better known as Skelia, which has reportedly suffered higher-than-average battlefield losses, came under scrutiny this week after an investigation by Ukrainian news outlet Babel published on June 23 shed light on allegations of abuse within the unit and at least 26 noncombat deaths among recruits.

The day after the investigation was published, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said on June 24 that it launched a pre-trial investigation into the Skelia regiment. The agency said it is verifying the allegations cited in the report and examining whether military officials exceeded their authority and official powers under martial law, resulting in serious consequences. So far, no results have been announced.

More than four years into the full-scale war, reports have increasingly emerged of alleged unit-based abuses in the army, sometimes leading to noncombat deaths in areas far from the front. Such issues are occurring as Ukraine continues to face a deepening manpower crisis, struggling to replenish units battered by heavy battles.

Skelia is one of Ukraine's largest assault formations, with more than 10,000 personnel. Expanded as part of an effort by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to build specialized assault units, the regiment receives a large share of newly mobilized recruits and is regularly assigned high-risk assault operations.

According to the Babel investigation, at least 26 service members died between late 2025 and spring 2026, many shortly after mobilization and training. Relatives and former soldiers alleged that the regiment was plagued by inadequate medical care, coercion, and physical abuse. The investigation cited testimony from current and former soldiers and relatives of mobilized service members, as well as medical records, court documents, and forensic examinations.

The Ground Forces said on June 25 that the relevant authorities are already working on the case to establish the circumstances, identify those responsible, and provide a legal assessment. It said that it "keeps the situation under control" and would remain "objective and impartial" for the ongoing inspection.

"We emphasize that no combat necessity, intensity of training, or reputation of a combat unit can be a reason for humiliation, violence, improper treatment, or indifference to the life and health of servicemen," the Ground Forces said in its Telegram post.

"The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine categorically do not tolerate violations of statutory norms, the rights of servicemen, acts of violence, bullying, concealment of injuries or failure to provide medical care," it added, stressing that there would be legal and administrative decisions if such instances occurred.