China's Xi to visit Moscow for Victory Day celebrations, Russian envoy says

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow on May 9 to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, pro-Kremlin media Interfax reported on Feb. 10, citing Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov.

Morgulov also claimed that Xi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to China to commemorate Japan's surrender and the conclusion of World War II.

Beijing has not yet officially commented on these reports.

China has strengthened ties with Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, becoming Moscow's leading supplier of dual-use goods that bolster Russia's defense industry.

The Kremlin uses Victory Day celebrations for propaganda purposes, showcasing its military might and drawing on the Soviet victory in World War II to justify its aggression against Ukraine.

Putin has falsely accused Ukraine of fascist and Nazi tendencies, framing the invasion as an effort to "de-Nazify" the country — rhetoric rooted in Russia's broader disinformation campaign.

While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the war, it has simultaneously criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine. NATO has labeled China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's aggression.

North Korean soldiers will reportedly participate in Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow for the first time, Japanese broadcaster NHK World reported in January.

Slovakia's Ukraine-skeptic Prime Minister Robert Fico also said he had accepted Putin's invitation to attend the May 9 celebrations.

Ukraine has distanced itself from Soviet-era commemorations. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a 2023 law moving Ukraine's World War II remembrance day to May 8, aligning with most of Europe.