CDU wins German election, Friedrich Merz raises NATO concerns

Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is set to return to power, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) emerging as the second-largest party, according to exit polls.

The snap election was driven by concerns over immigration, economic issues, and the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency.

Cheers erupted at CDU headquarters on the evening of Feb. 23 as exit polls confirmed the opposition party’s victory, according to CNN. Outside the building, a small group of demonstrators protested against CDU leader Friedrich Merz’s stance on immigration. Declaring victory, Merz addressed supporters in central Berlin, saying, "Let’s get the party started," signaling his intent to begin coalition talks swiftly.

With 28.8% of the vote, according to exit polls, Merz is expected to become Germany’s next chancellor. A staunch conservative who has never held government office, he will lead Europe’s largest economy. The AfD secured 20.2%, an unprecedented result for the far-right party, which has long been considered extremist.

Merz expressed doubts about NATO’s future following recent comments from the Trump administration. "I would never have thought that I would have to say something like this in a TV show but, after Donald Trump’s remarks last week... it is clear that this government does not care much about the fate of Europe," he told German broadcaster ARD. He also questioned whether NATO would remain intact by the June summit and stressed the urgency of building an independent European defense strategy.

Known for his hardline stance on Russia, Merz has supported sending medium-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, a move the outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly opposed.

On Feb. 21, Merz criticized Trump's recent statements on Ukraine, calling them "shocking" and aligned with Russian narratives. "This is the Russian narrative; this is how Putin has presented it for years, and I'm frankly shocked that Donald Trump has now apparently embraced it himself," Merz added.