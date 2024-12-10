This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Taurus missiles, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Long-range missiles, United States, European allies, War
Edit post

Taurus delivery to Ukraine should be coordinated with US, European partners, German opposition leader says

by Boldizsar Gyori December 10, 2024 4:50 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets German chancellor candidate of the CDU/CSU alliance Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz would closely coordinate the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine with the U.S. and European partners, he said in an interview with Bild on Dec. 9.

According to Merz, training the Ukrainian personnel for these missiles would take at least four months and would not be completed before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"And that is why I advocate answering these questions together with the Americans. Not alone, not in Germany, but together with Europe and America," Merz told Bild during his visit to Kyiv.

Trump's return to the White House is causing concern among Kyiv's partners in Europe as the president-elect signaled a decrease in military support for Ukraine.

Merz, whose conservative CDU/CSU alliance is leading in the polls ahead of the February elections, arrived in Ukraine's capital for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, promising a more decisive strategy on long-range strikes against Russia.

"We want your army to be capable of hitting military bases in Russia. Not the civilian population, not infrastructure, but the military targets from which your country is being attacked," Merz said.

Merz previously voiced support for providing Ukraine with the Taurus missiles, a step Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to take, fearing it would draw Germany into war.

Talking to Bild, Merz nevertheless said that the Swedish-German cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) would not be a "miraculous" game-changer in the war.

The politician also stressed he agrees with Scholz that Germany must not become a party at war, but he pointed out that neither the U.K. nor the U.S. became belligerents when lifting restrictions on the weapons they provided.

Ukraine fields U.S. ATACMS and the SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles from France and the U.K., with Washington and London only recently permitting strikes within Russian territory.

German opposition leader vows Ukraine won’t fight one-handed
During his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Friedrich Merz, the leading contender to become Germany’s next chancellor, condemned the German government’s hesitance to provide long-range weaponry like Taurus cruise missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:06 PM

Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.