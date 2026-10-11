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Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with Pavlo Kazarin, a Ukrainian journalist, publicist and serviceman, about Ukraine’s mobilization crisis, draft evasion, soldiers going absent without leave (AWOL), and the growing divide between those serving and those remaining in civilian life.
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Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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