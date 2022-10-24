Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Budanov: Russia prepares for defense in Kherson – not retreat

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 24, 2022 2:25 PM 1 min read
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov (C) attends a press briefing on the release of Ukrainian POWs from Russian captivity in Kyiv on Sept. 22, 2022.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are creating the illusion that they are leaving Kherson; instead, they are bringing new military units there to prepare for defense, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's intelligence chief, told Ukrainska Pravda.

Budanov called the evacuation of top Moscow-installed proxies and displacement of civilians, announced on Oct. 18, "an information operation and manipulation in many aspects," adding that it can't be said for sure that "they are fleeing from Kherson right now."

On Oct. 23, the National Resistance Center reported that Russian forces plan to leave Kherson without mobile connection, television and radio broadcasting to create an information blockade in the city during Ukraine's counter-offensive.

Regarding the military threat from Belarus, Budanov said there is currently no indication of any strike force formation as Russia transferred only about 3,200 of its troops to Belarus.

Russian troops may be using Iranian-made drones to terrorize Ukrainians "for a long time," according to Budanov; however, their missile reserves "are almost exhausted." Budanov added that Russia orders kamikaze drones "all the time" with a one-time batch delivery of about 300 units.

Russian troops have used about 330 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, of which 222 were shot down, according to Budanov. He said 30% of the launched drones hit their targets or explode somewhere close to them.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
