Intelligence chief: 30% of Shahed-136 drones hit their target

October 24, 2022 7:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that as of Oct. 22, the Russian forces have used about 330 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, of which 222 have been shot down. According to Budanov, 30% of the drones hit their targets or strike somewhere close to those targets. Russia has ordered about 1,700 drones, delivered in batches of 300 at a time.

