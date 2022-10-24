Intelligence chief: 30% of Shahed-136 drones hit their target
October 24, 2022 7:42 am
The Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that as of Oct. 22, the Russian forces have used about 330 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, of which 222 have been shot down. According to Budanov, 30% of the drones hit their targets or strike somewhere close to those targets. Russia has ordered about 1,700 drones, delivered in batches of 300 at a time.
