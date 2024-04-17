Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

State Customs Service: Polish protesters to renew blockade at another crossing

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2024 12:34 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Polish border road signs are seen as trucks in queue crossing the border in Medyka on Jan. 15, 2024. (Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Polish protesters plan to block the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing from April 18 for two days, Ukraine's State Customs Service reported on April 17.

Polish farmers renewed their blockade of trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

The Korczowa-Krakovets crossing, around a one-hour drive from Lviv, has been sporadically blocked by protesters since then.

The blockade will allow one vehicle per hour, but "this will not apply to humanitarian and military cargo," the State Customs Service said, citing information they had received from the Polish authorities.

Passenger vehicles will also be exempt from the blockade, the State Customs Service said.

The news comes a day after Polish farmers lifted their blockade at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing.

Poland establishes council for cooperation with Ukraine
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a decree establishing the council, which will deal with bilateral Polish-Ukrainian relations and Ukraine’s reconstruction.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:42 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.