State Customs Service: Polish protesters to renew blockade at another crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish protesters plan to block the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing from April 18 for two days, Ukraine's State Customs Service reported on April 17.

Polish farmers renewed their blockade of trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

The Korczowa-Krakovets crossing, around a one-hour drive from Lviv, has been sporadically blocked by protesters since then.

The blockade will allow one vehicle per hour, but "this will not apply to humanitarian and military cargo," the State Customs Service said, citing information they had received from the Polish authorities.

Passenger vehicles will also be exempt from the blockade, the State Customs Service said.

The news comes a day after Polish farmers lifted their blockade at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing.