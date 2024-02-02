Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish farmers to stage more nationwide protests this month

by Dmytro Basmat February 2, 2024 4:47 PM 2 min read
Polish farmers take part in a protest against imports of agriculture products from Ukraine on Jan. 24, 2024 in Ryki, Poland. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers have announced a nationwide strike at all Ukrainian road and border crossing blockades beginning on Feb. 9, as farmers stage ongoing protests against the import of products from Ukraine and other non-EU countries, the Polish farmer trade union Solidarity said in a statement on Feb. 1.

Polish farmers began widespread protests across the country on Jan. 24 on the heels of a several-month-long series of demonstrations and border blockades by Polish truckers, who said that the liberalization of permits for Ukrainian truckers had hurt their domestic businesses.

Farmers took to the streets on Jan. 24 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. local time, holding over 200 protests throughout Poland against grain imports from Ukraine, citing the "difficult situation" in Polish agriculture.

"Our patience has worn thin. The position of Brussels on the last day of January 2024 is unacceptable for our entire agricultural community," referring to a lack of a decision being made to regulate what Solidarity deems the "uncontrolled flow" of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU.

The decision to declare a nationwide strike was made on Jan. 31 at a meeting of the farmers' trade union Solidarity, with the group warning to avoid travels to areas around border crossings.

Some in Poland have characterized the protests as more of a political act organized by activists than a genuine grassroots effort from Polish farmers.

Jerzy Plewa, a former deputy agriculture minister, said to RMF24 that the protests were not a "spontaneous" action by farmers, but a move by some activists to gain credibility with the Polish agricultural sector, with an eye on upcoming elections.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a press conference that he would seek a resolution to the issue that would not break EU rules and still be mutually palatable to both Polish and Ukrainian sides.

He also acknowledged that such an agreement would probably be "accepted with difficulty" by Ukrainians.

The new round of demonstrations came as the truckers' protest appeared to have at least been temporarily halted.

Polish truckers suspended their blockade of the border last week, lifting the closure of the final border crossing on Jan. 16.

Romanian farmers and truckers have previously held similar protests at Ukrainian border crossings for months, protesting the economic impacts of a free trade agreement that have sparked worries about uneven competition and risks to domestic production. They have warned that more protests may be held along the Romanian border if the EU does not give into its demands.

Polish farmers begin protest against Ukrainian agricultural imports
The protests have occurred in over 200 places throughout Poland, the Polish media outlet RMF24 reported.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:47 PM

Polish farmers to stage more nationwide protests this month.

Polish farmers have announced a nationwide strike at all Ukrainian road and border crossing blockades beginning on Feb. 9, as farmers stage ongoing protests against the import of products from Ukraine and other non-EU countries, the Polish farmer trade union Solidarity said in a statement on Feb. 1.
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.