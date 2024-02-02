Polish farmers to stage more nationwide protests this month.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers have announced a nationwide strike at all Ukrainian road and border crossing blockades beginning on Feb. 9, as farmers stage ongoing protests against the import of products from Ukraine and other non-EU countries, the Polish farmer trade union Solidarity said in a statement on Feb. 1.

Polish farmers began widespread protests across the country on Jan. 24 on the heels of a several-month-long series of demonstrations and border blockades by Polish truckers, who said that the liberalization of permits for Ukrainian truckers had hurt their domestic businesses.

Farmers took to the streets on Jan. 24 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. local time, holding over 200 protests throughout Poland against grain imports from Ukraine, citing the "difficult situation" in Polish agriculture.

"Our patience has worn thin. The position of Brussels on the last day of January 2024 is unacceptable for our entire agricultural community," referring to a lack of a decision being made to regulate what Solidarity deems the "uncontrolled flow" of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU.

The decision to declare a nationwide strike was made on Jan. 31 at a meeting of the farmers' trade union Solidarity, with the group warning to avoid travels to areas around border crossings.

Some in Poland have characterized the protests as more of a political act organized by activists than a genuine grassroots effort from Polish farmers.

Jerzy Plewa, a former deputy agriculture minister, said to RMF24 that the protests were not a "spontaneous" action by farmers, but a move by some activists to gain credibility with the Polish agricultural sector, with an eye on upcoming elections.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a press conference that he would seek a resolution to the issue that would not break EU rules and still be mutually palatable to both Polish and Ukrainian sides.

He also acknowledged that such an agreement would probably be "accepted with difficulty" by Ukrainians.

The new round of demonstrations came as the truckers' protest appeared to have at least been temporarily halted.

Polish truckers suspended their blockade of the border last week, lifting the closure of the final border crossing on Jan. 16.

Romanian farmers and truckers have previously held similar protests at Ukrainian border crossings for months, protesting the economic impacts of a free trade agreement that have sparked worries about uneven competition and risks to domestic production. They have warned that more protests may be held along the Romanian border if the EU does not give into its demands.



