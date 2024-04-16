Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Polish farmers unblock Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing with Ukraine

by Rachel Amran April 16, 2024 5:03 PM 1 min read
Hundreds of trucks wait in line as an ongoing blockade by Polish farmers continues on the Dorohusk Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on Feb. 20, 2024, in Dorohusk, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Polish farmers protesting at the Polish-Ukrainian border have lifted their blockade at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing point, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced on April 16.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

"According to information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland on April 16 at 1:50 p.m. Kyiv time, the participants of the action on the territory of Poland stopped blocking the movement of cargo vehicles in front of the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint," Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, told Ukrainska Pravda.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to meet with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, and discuss agricultural trade between the two countries.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.

Earlier this month, Poland and Ukraine established a Council for Cooperation to deal with bilateral Polish-Ukrainian relations and aid Ukraine's reconstruction.

Despite ongoing protests over agricultural policies, Poland has donated some $3.2 billion in military aid to the Ukrainian military and hosted around 1 million Ukrainian refugees since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Author: Rachel Amran
Zelensky signs mobilization bill.

Ukraine's bill on mobilization has been signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the online portal of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on April 16.
US expands sanctions against Belarus.

The latest sanctions package targets entities that profit from Russia's war in Ukraine, including a state-owned machine tool building company, a radio communications firm, and a software development company.
