Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, IMF, Ukraine, War, US aid, Business
Edit post

Bloomberg: Ukraine nears agreement with IMF on $900-million tranche

by Kateryna Denisova February 21, 2024 11:39 PM 2 min read
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC on April 7, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are moving closer to an agreement to disburse $900 million to Kyiv from its $15.6 billion loan as U.S. aid remains stalled, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21, citing unnamed officials familiar with the talks.

Ukraine expects to reach an agreement as early as Feb. 22 after two weeks of discussions about the government's ability to finance operations in the event further U.S. funding fails to pass in Congress, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

The Senate on Feb. 13 passed a bill containing $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, after months of deadlock. The bill now faces an uphill battle in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

An IMF spokesman told Bloomberg that its team is currently in Warsaw for talks with Ukrainian officials and that further details were forthcoming.

This would be the first of four disbursements Kyiv expects this year, totaling $5.4 billion. The IMF approved an agreement with Ukraine for four-year financing aid worth about $15.6 billion in late March 2023. It was the first time the IMF lent to a country during a war.

The payment could become the second-largest financial lifeline for Ukraine after EU grants and loans if the U.S. does not approve more aid.

In December 2023, the IMF authorized the disbursement of another $900 million tranche of funding for Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) following approval of the second review of the agreement.

The EFF funds are meant to lend Ukraine stability amid the disruptions of war, support the country's postwar recovery, and promote economic growth as Ukraine moves forward on the path to EU membership.

Ukraine Business Roundup — February 20
The following is the Feb. 20, 2024 edition of our Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. Tokyo summit Japanese and Ukrainian representatives met in Tokyo on Feb. 19 to foster dialogue between bo…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:04 PM

Reuters: EU to remove Yandex co-founder from Russian sanctions list.

EU countries agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex, from the list of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
2:48 PM
Video

Polish border protests threaten Ukraine-Poland relations

The Kyiv Independent visited the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border on Feb. 14 where hundreds of trucks are unable to enter Ukraine as protestors block the border. With no end to the dispute in sight, Polish-Ukrainian relations are at risk of fraying.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.