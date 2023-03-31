Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

IMF approves more than $15 billion program for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 11:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved on March 31 an agreement with Ukraine for four-year financing aid worth about $15.6 billion, part of an overall $115 billion package.

Around $2.7 billion will be immediately disbursed, the IMF wrote in its statement, to sustain economic and financial stability "at a time of exceptionally high uncertainty" in Ukraine.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF's first deputy managing director, said that despite the wartime conditions, Ukraine's government had managed to keep the economy stable enough for the new agreement.  

"The authorities have nevertheless managed to maintain overall macroeconomic and financial stability, thanks to skillful policymaking and substantial external support," Gopinath said.

The creditor countries that supported the new agreement include Group of Seven nations, as well as Belgium, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Spain.

In early December, the World Bank estimated that the cost of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction is upwards of 600 billion euros.

Following Russia’s continuous attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure since early October, the World Bank’s estimate of the cost of Ukraine’s post-war recovery increased by over 200 billion euros since June, when the forecast was set at 350 billion euros.

IMF: Ukraine may need up to $5 billion in financial aid monthly in 2023
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Oct. 25 that Ukraine&rsquo;s external financing needs in 2023 will be around $3 billion to $4 billion a month in a best-case scenario but could reach $5 billion as Russia targets the country&rsquo;s critical infrast…
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.