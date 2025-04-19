Russian attacks cause blackouts in Sumy Oblast after Moscow says energy truce over

This audio is created with AI assistance

Blackouts have been reported in Sumy oblast after Russian strikes near Konotop and surrounding settlements on April 18.

The attacks come shortly after Moscow announced an end to the partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes in effect between Russia and Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier on April 18 that the one-month period for the energy truce had expired.

According to Suspilne, explosions were heard near the city of Konotop around 8:00 p.m. local time.

While Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported that were no casualties or injuries, settlements in Sumy Oblast, including Krolevets and Shostka, lost power after the strikes. Local residents also reported that the water supply had been shut off.

Local energy officials confirmed on Telegram that the blackouts were a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

In March, the United States brokered a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on attacks against energy facilities, after the Kremlin refused to accept a full 30-day ceasefire on all hostilities.

Since then, Moscow has violated the ceasefire more than 30 times, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on April 16.

In his comments on April 18, Peskov did not go into detail as to whether Russia plans to resume attacks on energy facilities or extend the ban. The attacks against Sumy Oblast indicate that Russia will not extend the partial ceasefire and has resumed attacks on critical infrastructure.

Kyiv has already agreed to enter an immediate ceasefire on all attacks once Moscow accepts the same terms. Russia continues to refuse, delaying and obstructing attempts to negotiate a comprehensive peace agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 18 that Washington may "take a pass" on peace negotiations if either side makes it too difficult to secure a deal.