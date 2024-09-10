The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Biden administration submits Ukraine strategy report to Congress, Reuters reports

by Kateryna Denisova September 10, 2024 9:14 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with U.S. President Joe Biden down the colonnade to the Oval Office during a visit to the White House in Washington, DC, USA on Sep. 21, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration sent a classified report to Congress on its strategy for the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 10, citing three unnamed sources.

The strategy, which the Biden administration was to submit to several congressional committees, was mentioned in the aid bill passed in late April, which provided close to $61 billion for Kyiv.

The deadline expired in early June. A few weeks later, some members of Congress said they were disappointed and were considering blocking further funding, according to Reuters.

Lawmakers received the long-awaited report on Sept. 9 but have not yet reviewed it, an undisclosed congressional aide told Reuters. No details of the strategy are known at the moment.

A few days earlier, Washington pledged a new package of weapons, ammunition and other defense aid for Kyiv worth $250 million.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, but the U.S. still prohibits Ukraine from using long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and other long-range American-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia.

The new tranche was revealed amid worries that roughly $6 billion in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), the chief tool for supplying defense articles to Kyiv, may expire by the end of the month.

Reuters previously reported that the Biden administration is leading urgent talks with Congress to save the funds before the looming deadline.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
