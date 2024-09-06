The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, White House, Congress, US aid, Western aid
US leadership in 'urgent' talks on saving $6 billion in Ukraine aid before expiration deadline, Reuters reports

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2024 11:37 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (not seen) host the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC, United States, on June 04, 2024. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration is leading "urgent discussions" with U.S. Congress to save around $6 billion in assistance for Ukraine before it expires on Sept. 30 deadline, Reuters reported on Sept. 5, citing undisclosed sources.

Razom for Ukraine, a U.S.-based non-profit advocating for international support for the embattled country, pointed out in late August that $6.2 billion in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA) will expire by the end of the month – which marks the end of the fiscal year – without immediate action.

"If the current pace of draw-downs continues until Sept. 30, approximately $5.7 billion will expire unused," Razom said.

The PDA is one of the key tools for delivering some $61 billion in aid approved by Congress in April. It allows the U.S. president to transfer defense supplies from existing military stocks in response to emergencies.

Washington has greenlighted a number of packages under the PDA since April, most recently a $125 million tranche on Aug. 23. But the vast majority of the $7.8 billion allocated for the PDA remains unused.

According to Reuters' sources, the U.S. State Department hopes to push forward a short-term emergency spending bill that Congress has to approve this month to avoid a government shutdown and to prevent the PDA assistance from expiring.

Congressional aides voiced confidence in a comment to Reuters that "there would be a solution."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said that while Ukraine is grateful for the approved aid packages, the material assistance is trickling down too slowly.

Reuters' sources said that a possible reason for the slow pace is worries in the Pentagon that their own stocks are being depleted too fast as the arms industry struggles with supply chain problems.

Ukraine's head of state is scheduled to visit the U.S. this month to present the country's leadership with a yet fully undisclosed "victory plan" and to lobby for more support.

Zelensky joins Ramstein summit to lobby for air defenses, long-range arms for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Sept. 6 to take part in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
