The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Western aid, Ukraine, Weapons, Russia, War
Edit post

US announces $250 million defense aid package for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova September 6, 2024 5:34 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting on September 6, 2024 at the US air base in Ramstein, southwestern Germany. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States pledged a new package of weapons, ammunition and other defense aid for Ukraine worth $250 million, the Pentagon announced on Sept. 6.

The package is being provided to Kyiv under the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), which takes military equipment from existing U.S. military stockpiles, meaning that potential procurement-related delays will be limited.

This tranche includes RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense, Stinger missiles, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, as well as Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

Washington also pledged to provide Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition for HIMARS, M113 armored personnel carriers, and other military assistance.

The announcement of the new aid package comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending the Ukraine Contact Defense Group meeting held in Germany in person for the first time to lobby for faster aid deliveries, namely air defense and long-range arms.

The new tranche was revealed amid worries that roughly $6 billion in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), the chief tool for supplying defense articles to Kyiv, may expire by the end of the month.

Reuters reported that the Biden administration is leading urgent talks with U.S. Congress to save the funds before the looming deadline.

US needs to reconsider weapons restrictions, Senator Mark Kelly says
U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona and former finalist to be Kamala Harris’s running mate, spoke with the Kyiv Independent and is the latest to say the limitations need to be reconsidered.
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.