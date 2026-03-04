Belgium sets 10 million euro bail for detained Russian shadow fleet tanker Ethera

Belgium imposed a 10 million euro ($11.6 million) bail on the Russian shadow fleet oil tanker Ethera, which was detained last week, the government announced on March 3.

The vessel will not be allowed to leave port until the bail is paid and a re-inspection confirms compliance with maritime regulations, including valid certification, proper flag registration, and the elimination of technical deficiencies.

The move reflects growing efforts across Europe to curb Russia's so-called shadow fleet, a network of tankers used to bypass sanctions and sustain oil exports that finance the Kremlin's war.

Belgium detained the Ethera in a joint operation with France on March 1, marking the first time Belgian authorities have seized a vessel linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

The tanker, sailing under a Guinean flag after departing from a Moroccan port, has been under EU sanctions since October 2025 and U.S. sanctions since July.

The government said inspectors identified 45 violations, primarily related to invalid certification.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European lawmakers to update legislation to allow not only inspections but also the confiscation of vessels tied to Russia's shadow fleet.

The detention follows similar actions by Western allies.

France carried out a comparable operation in late January, while the United States has seized several tankers as part of broader enforcement measures targeting sanctioned oil trade.

The Kremlin has said it could respond with naval measures if European countries intensify boarding and seizure operations against Russian-linked vessels in the Baltic Sea.