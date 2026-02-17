KI logo
Russia

Kremlin threatens to deploy navy if Europe seizes more Russian shadow fleet vessels

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Kremlin threatens to deploy navy if Europe seizes more Russian shadow fleet vessels
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev seen during the military parade at Red Square, on May 9, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

A top Kremlin official has suggested Moscow could retaliate with its navy if European powers intensify the seizure and boarding of Russian ships in the Baltic Sea.

The threat comes as European countries toy with more direction action against Russia's "shadow fleet," a network of hundreds of tankers, flying foreign flags to evade sanctions.

Presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev, who had previously served as head of the FSB intelligence agency as well as secretary of the Security Council, made the comments to Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Feb. 17.

Over the past months, while most continue to operate uninterrupted, some shadow fleet tankers have come under increasing scrutiny, with France, Germany, Finland, and Italy all raiding ships suspected of Russian sanctions evasion, both at port and at sea.

Become a member – go ad‑free

On Jan. 22, the French Navy boarded and seized a suspected shadow fleet ship, later understood to be the tanker GRINCH, in an operation publicized by French President Emmanuel Macron as direct action against the Russian war effort.

The GRINCH was released on Feb. 17, the same day as Patrushev's comments, after paying a fine worth millions of euros, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote.

Meanwhile, the shadow fleet system has also come under pressure from Ukrainian naval attacks in the Black Sea, while the U.S. has also raided Russian vessels in connection with the Venezuelan oil trade.

In the interview, Patrushev called the European raids on shadow fleet ships "piracy," and expressed concern that the next step would be a full-fledged blockade.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"If we do not give them a strong resistance, then soon the British, the French and even the Baltics will become arrogant to such an extent that they will try to completely block our country's access to the seas, at least in the Atlantic basin," Patrushev said.

Despite tightening sanctions on Russia and a drawn-out decoupling from dependence on Russian oil and gas, European countries have so far been reluctant to clamp down harder on the shadow fleet, more than 600 of which have already been sanctioned.

read also

French Navy boards Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean Sea, captain detained
“We will not tolerate any violation,” Emmanuel Macron said. “We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions.”
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Shadow fleetNikolai PatrushevWar
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 17
Show More

Editors' Picks