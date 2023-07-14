Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Belarusian Defense Ministry announces 'roadmap' with Wagner Group

by Abbey Fenbert July 15, 2023 12:42 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The armed forces of Belarus and leaders of the Wagner mercenary company have agreed on a "roadmap" for future cooperation, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced via Telegram on July 14.  

The Belarusian military and Wagner "have developed a roadmap for the near future on training and transfer of experience between units of different branches of the armed forces," the ministry confirmed.

Earlier today, the Belarusian military news channel VoenTV reported that Wagner mercenaries are training members of the Belarusian military on battlefield techniques.

Following Wagner commander Yevgeny Prigozhin's brief armed rebellion against Moscow on June 23-24, the Wagner Group was expected to relocate to Belarus. According to statements from Minsk, Prigozhin cut a deal with Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko to withdraw troops from Russia, move to Belarus, and thereby escape criminal prosecution.

Since then, rumors have circulated of Wagner training camps along the country's southern border with Ukraine, though Minsk at first denied these claims.

In today's announcement, the Defense Ministry's press service acknowledged the many questions the department had received on the status of Wagner fighters in Belarus and promised to keep readers informed of ongoing developments in the military's cooperation with Wagner.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

