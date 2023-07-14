Minsk claims Wagner contractors in Belarus, train Belarusian soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner contractors are already in Belarus and are training Belarusian troops at a camp near Asipovichy, the Belarusian official military news channel VoenTV reported on July 14.

The private military company members are supposedly serving as instructors for Belarusian territorial defense.

"Conscripts learn the skills like moving across the battlefield, shooting, logistics, and first aid," VoenTV's correspondent at the Asipovichy camp said.

"They (Wagner contractors) are very educated... They can teach us a lot, this is a very useful instrument," commented one of the Belarusian conscripts.

Wagner contractors were set to leave for Belarus following the short-lived insurrection by their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Kremlin on June 23-24.

Several media subsequently reported on a new military camp being built near the town of Asipovichy, 200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, allegedly to station Prigozhin's mercenaries.

Minsk initially denied that the facility is meant to house Wagner mercenaries, claiming it is intended for Belarusian territorial defense forces.



