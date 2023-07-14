Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Minsk claims Wagner contractors in Belarus, train Belarusian soldiers

by Martin Fornusek July 14, 2023 4:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner contractors are already in Belarus and are training Belarusian troops at a camp near Asipovichy, the Belarusian official military news channel VoenTV reported on July 14.

The private military company members are supposedly serving as instructors for Belarusian territorial defense.

"Conscripts learn the skills like moving across the battlefield, shooting, logistics, and first aid," VoenTV's correspondent at the Asipovichy camp said.

"They (Wagner contractors) are very educated... They can teach us a lot, this is a very useful instrument," commented one of the Belarusian conscripts.

Wagner contractors were set to leave for Belarus following the short-lived insurrection by their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Kremlin on June 23-24.

Several media subsequently reported on a new military camp being built near the town of Asipovichy, 200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, allegedly to station Prigozhin's mercenaries.

Minsk initially denied that the facility is meant to house Wagner mercenaries, claiming it is intended for Belarusian territorial defense forces.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
