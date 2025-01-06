Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev, Air defense, Caucasus
Edit post

'Absurd versions' — Azerbaijan's president accuses Russia, condemns Putin’s denial in plane crash

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2025 5:03 PM 2 min read
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (L) leave after the official dinner following their talks in Baku on August 19, 2024. (Mikhail Tereshchenko/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev again accused Russia of causing the Dec. 25 crash of Airlines Flight J2-8243, which killed 38 people, and criticized Vladimir Putin for not admitting guilt during a Jan. 6 meeting with victims’ families and surviving crew members.

The flight, en route from Baku to Grozny, Chechnya, changed course and crashed in Kazakhstan. Multiple reports and official Azerbaijani statements attributed the disaster to a missile launched by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system.

"The blame for this disaster lies with representatives of the Russian Federation," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has maintained close ties with Azerbaijan, offered condolences during a Dec. 28 phone call but stopped short of admitting Russian responsibility.

Aliyev criticized Russia’s handling of the incident, accusing its agencies of suppressing evidence and promoting "absurd versions" of events.

Aliyev also blamed Russia for failing to close its airspace near Grozny and highlighted poor coordination between its military and civil aviation services as factors contributing to the tragedy.

Azerbaijan Airlines crash highlights Russia’s failure to close airspace amid war
The Dec. 25 Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, likely caused by Russian air defense, shines light on a glaring issue the Kremlin has long swept under the rug. By unleashing its war against Ukraine, Russia has made its airspace a dangerous place. While Ukraine banned civilian flights over its territo…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Aliyev said the plane’s black boxes were decoded in Brazil at Azerbaijan’s insistence, bypassing the Interstate Aviation Committee due to doubts about its objectivity.

Flight J2-8243 carried 67 passengers, including 42 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz citizens. Official Azerbaijani sources confirmed that the missile responsible originated from Russian forces.

Lukashenko’s spox denies apology to Zelensky for Belarus’s involvement in Russia’s war
“No apologies have been made by the Belarus president to Zelensky, for the simple reason that we have nothing to apologize for,” Lukashenko’s spokesperson Natalia Eismont said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.