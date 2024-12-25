Skip to content
News Feed, Kazakhstan, Chechnya, Aircraft, Russia, Azerbaijan
Edit post

Azerbaijani Airlines plane en route to Russia crashes in western Kazakhstan

by Kateryna Denisova December 25, 2024 11:03 AM 1 min read
The crash site of a passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Dec. 25, 2024. (Tengrinews)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A plane carrying 67 people from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Dec. 25, Tengrinews media outlet reported.

According to Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry, the plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines had 37 Azerbaijani passengers, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz, along with five crew members on board.

At least 28 people are believed to have survived, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry said. The number of casualties has not been reported.

Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) reported that, according to preliminary data, the plane collided with a flock of birds and the pilot decided to land at the Aktau airfield, after which the aircraft "hit the ground."

Search and rescue operations at the site are ongoing.

Russia has built only 7 out of 108 planned airliners since 2022, BBC reports
Russia’s Comprehensive Program for the Development of the Air Transport Industry until 2030 envisioned producing 1,032 passenger aircraft between 2022 and the end of the decade.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
