Russia's Justice Ministry added director Andrey Zvyagintsev to the country's list of "foreign agents" on Sept. 18, claiming that he "disseminated inaccurate information about decisions made by Russian public authorities."

Zvyagintsev is one of Russia's most famous contemporary film directors. As of publication, he hasn't commented publicly on the news.

Being labeled a "foreign agent" by the Kremlin carries heavy social stigma, legal and financial restrictions, and a ban on holding public office in Russia. However, Zvyagintsev has lived in exile in France since 2022.

Zvyagintsev's latest film "Minotaur" has been praised by critics as an anti-war film. It won the Grand Prix at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the festival's prestigious runner-up prize.

The French-produced film was also chosen as France's submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards.

Zvyagintsev's films typically explore the dark side of Russian society. His 2014 film "Leviathan" follows a man's struggle in a remote Russian coastal town against corrupt local authorities.

During his acceptance speech at the Cannes 2026 Film Festival, Zvyagintsev made a direct appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine, saying that "millions of people on both sides of the front line have only one dream — that the countless killings will finally stop."

Many Ukrainians voiced their anger and disappointment with him online following his speech for not acknowledging the disproportionate suffering of Ukrainians compared to Russians.