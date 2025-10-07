Russian attacks kill 1, injure 33 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least one civilian and injured at least 33, including children, in Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 7.

Russia launched 152 unmanned aircraft, including about 80 Shahed-type strike drones, against Ukraine overnight, as well as two Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 88 Russian drones, while two missiles and 52 drones struck 10 locations. Downed wreckage also fell in two areas, according to the statement.

Five people were injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 54 and 67 were injured in a Russian attack against the village of Borova, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian attacks against Kharkiv and six other settlements were recorded over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes killed one civilian and injured 18, including three children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two apartment buildings, 139 houses, a farm, a store, and civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.

Seven people required medical assistance following Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration.

The injured victims included a driver and a passenger of a trolley bus hit by a drone attack in Sumy. Three 10-story buildings and several non-residential buildings were also damaged.

A maternity hospital was hit in the city, though no casualties were reported as the staff and patients were in shelter at the time.

A 20-year-old woman was wounded during a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Russia also launched a heavy drone attack against Poltava Oblast, damaging railway infrastructure, an energy facility, and other buildings. Twenty-eight companies and 1,070 households were hit by power outages, Governor Volodymyr Kohut reported.

Moscow's forces have escalated attacks against Ukraine's energy grid as winter draws near.

In his evening address on Oct. 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had issued instructions regarding the protection of energy facilities and winter equipment amid Russian attacks.