5 killed, 40 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 40 over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 3.

Moscow's forces attack Ukrainian towns and villages on a daily basis, inflicting civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure with drones, missiles, artillery, and aerial bombs.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 28 of the 39 strike and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Seven decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 2, killing four people and injuring 17, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Eleven people remain hospitalized.

Nine high-rise buildings, gas stations, administrative buildings, a post office, garages, and cars were damaged.

Elsewhere in the region, Russian attacks injured a man and a woman in the Nikopol district and a woman in the Synelnykove district, Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack against Pokrovsk killed one person and injured six, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. One civilian was also injured in the town of Dobropillia.

Seven people were injured in Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov. This included five people, including a 10-year-old child, injured when a Russian drone hit a 16-story residential building in Kharkiv.

Four people were injured in Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A high-rise building, a shop, and eight houses were damaged.

Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast injured two civilians and damaged a youth center and a bank, the regional military administration reported.